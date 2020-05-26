Ford, Prestage to host drive for food, PPE

This weekend, Missouri City Mayor Yolanda Ford and Fort Bend County Precinct 2

Commissioner Grady Prestage will host a food and personal protective equipment (PPE) distribution drive aimed at helping families who have been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Ford and Prestage will be giving out food and PPE at the drive-through event in front of Missouri City Hall at 1522 Texas Pkwy. on Saturday, May 30 from 10:30 a.m. until supplies are gone.

PPE for the drive has been donated by Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo, Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner and the Mary Susan Moore Medical Society through Prestage’s office. The Houston Food Bank will provide the food.

For more details on the event, call 281-403-8500 or visit Missouri City’s website at missouricitytx.gov.