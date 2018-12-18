Forgotten slaves should be buried in prison cemetery

Dear Editor,
I am completely in agreement with you about the location of reburying the forgotten slaves. They can be remembered better at the Imperial Prison Farm Cemetery.
I have been by that location a number of times and am impressed. I am 92 years young and still wonder why we Christians did not realize many years ago that all souls are equal in God’s eyes whether black, brown, white or pink.
Although I can’t find anywhere in the Bible where Jesus preached against slavery. It tells how slave owners are to treat their slaves and how slaves are to treat their owners.
Next, death comes to all and it should not be allowed to retard progress. The construction should continue on.
Bill Smith
Sugar Land
Comments
Cheryl says
The Bible says treat others the way you want to be treated. Serving your fellow man and woman comes in many forms. Being relegated to substandard living conditions, whipped and denied the things others felt a need is not volunteer service. Besides, it’s pure laziness of the people who needed slaves to work their free land and then say they built this country. Heaven and Hell is real.