Forgotten slaves should be buried in prison cemetery

Dear Editor,

I am completely in agreement with you about the location of reburying the forgotten slaves. They can be remembered better at the Imperial Prison Farm Cemetery.

I have been by that location a number of times and am impressed. I am 92 years young and still wonder why we Christians did not realize many years ago that all souls are equal in God’s eyes whether black, brown, white or pink.

Although I can’t find anywhere in the Bible where Jesus preached against slavery. It tells how slave owners are to treat their slaves and how slaves are to treat their owners.

Next, death comes to all and it should not be allowed to retard progress. The construction should continue on.

Bill Smith

Sugar Land