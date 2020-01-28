Former Arcola officer indicted on theft charge

Former Arcola police officer Cartrell Vonshae Carhee was recently indicted by a Fort Bend County grand jury on a felony charge of theft by a public servant.

According to the Fort Bend County District Attorney’s Office, Carhee allegedly stole two purses valued between $750 and $2,500 while he was on duty last year for the Arcola Police Department.

Theft of property up to $2,500 is typically a Class A Misdemeanor. The DA’s office said when the act is committed by a public servant and property came into their possession by virtue of their status as a public servant, the penalty range is increased one level.

If convicted, Carhee faces between six months and two years in state jail and a fine up to $10,000.