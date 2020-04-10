Former Oilers coach, Missouri City resident Biles dies of leukemia

Former Houston Oilers head coach and Missouri City resident Ed Biles died last Sunday morning following a long battle with leukemia, according to an announcement by the Tennessee Titans. He was 88.

Biles lived in the Quail Valley section of Missouri City for 45 years. A couple years ago, he moved into a Missouri City retirement community called The Huntington.

“He was in peace and comfortable,” Biles’ son, Mike, wrote Sunday on Facebook.

Biles served on the Oilers’ coaching staff for 10 years, including as head coach. He was the team’s defensive coordinator under Bum Phillips during back-to-back AFC title-game appearances in 1978 and 1979. Biles was the Oilers’ head coach from 1981-83.

During his time as head coach, Biles posted an 8-23 record before resigning midway through the 1983 season.

He spent parts of 15 seasons in the NFL, initially as an assistant for the New Orleans Saints. After three years as a scout and position coach with the New York Jets, Biles was hired by Oilers coach Sid Gillman in 1974 to work under defensive coordinator Phillips. When Phillips became the head coach in 1975, he promoted Biles to defensive coordinator.