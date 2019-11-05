Former Sugar Land employee returns as city manager

A former Sugar Land city employee is coming back to where his career began.

Following a nationwide search, the Sugar Land city council recently named Mike Goodrum as its next city manager, according to a news release from the city. Goodrum will replace the retiring Allen Bogard, who has served in the role for more than two decades.

Goodrum, who since 2017 has served as city manager in Coral Springs, Florida, has been in government service since 1999, when he joined the city of Sugar Land after graduating from Texas A&M. For the city manager position, he was picked out of a field of more than 50 applicants, which was then narrowed to five finalists before Goodrum’s unanimous selection.

“It is a monumental task to follow in the footsteps of a legendary city manager such as Allen,” Goodrum said in a statement released by the city. “Allen has been a tremendous mentor and friend to me over the years, and I’m up to the challenge of leading this elite organization he refined during the last 20-plus years.”

During his previous time in Sugar Land, Goodrum served in departments such as Parks and Recreation, the City Manager’s Office, Community and Environmental Services and Public Works. He was elevated to executive director in 2013 and to assistant city manager in 2014.

“The city is thrilled at the opportunity to welcome Mike back,” Bogard said in a statement released by the city. “Sugar Land is in good hands. When I retire in January, I will be proud to be a Sugar Land resident who benefits from his expertise and leadership.”

Goodrum then left the city in 2017 for Coral Springs, where he has served a diverse city with a population of more than 130,000 residents.

“I do not look at this as if I am leaving Coral Springs, rather I am returning home,” he told Coral Springs Talk.

According to a report from Coral Springs Talk, City Commissioner Larry Vignola praised Goodrum’s leadership following the 2018 shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School – less than three miles from Coral Springs – and 2019 death of Coral Springs Mayor Skip Campbell. Goodrum also helped develop a comprehensive financial management plan, a five-year strategic plan and a public-private partnership of more than $200 million for Coral Springs.

Sugar Land city officials are hopeful those same qualities combined with Goodrum’s previous knowledge of the city and its residents help the community continue to thrive.

“He understands our community, its expectations and our organization,” Sugar Land Mayor Joe Zimmerman said in a statement released by the city. “City council felt that he was the clear choice to work with council members and staff to position our city for the future.”