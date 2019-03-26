Former WNBA superstar motivates troubled youths

Retired American professional basketball player Sheryl Swoopes stopped by the Fort Bend County Juvenile Probation Department in Richmond last week to remind youngsters of their purpose in life and to encouraging them to make changes for a better future.

“No matter how far life pushes you down, no matter how much you hurt, you can always bounce back,” she said.

The first player to be signed to the WNBA and three-time WNBA MVP held an hour-long informal talk about motivation and inspiration to the current juveniles in the detention center. Swoopes, who was raised by a single mom, discussed her early life choices, pointing out that her goal was always to make her mom proud.

“Just because you see where someone is today, don’t think that everyone grew up like that. They had struggles, they had to work hard every day to give themselves a better life for themselves and their families.”

Swoopes shared stories both personal and professional, offering guidelines to better life success, while stopping often to answer questions from the audience.

“You are important and you matter. And every single person has purpose. We all make mistakes. But if you learn, you then have to be willing to make those changes to be better,” she said.