Fort Bend Aggie Moms’ Club Awards Scholarships to Local Texas A&M Students

The Fort Bend County Aggie Moms’ Club, an organization of friendship, education, networking and support, recently announced the recipients of the 2017 scholarships and its graduating seniors.

The organization seeks to support students through scholarships and donations to campus organizations by participation in fundraising events throughout the year. The moms come together to learn the things their kids don’t tell them, have fun and share the joys and tears of parenting through the college years.

The Federation of Texas A&M University Mothers’ Clubs is a unique organization uniting students’ mothers for the purpose of supporting their children and the university they attend. It is the members’ goal to continue to support their students once they graduate high school and embark on their college careers.

The local club exists to give back to the community and its students. Monthly meetings and activities are held in order to raise money to provide scholarships for Texas A&M University students who apply and qualify.

This year, during its May 16 meeting, the club awarded 27 scholarships. Scholarships were awarded to Jordan Admire, Megan Bates, David Belleza, Joseph Buckler, Katherine Cornell, Dylan Crocker, Amy Dodson, Laci Enriquez, Emma Gaas, Arlene Garcia, Jacob Griffin, Jenifer Kaufman, Robert Kellogg, David Kvinta, James Laughter, Julia Lishau, Macey Mulcaey, Kevin Nquyen, Tucker Novosad, Micayia Orsak, Rebecca Parke, Charles Ransom, Jaclyn Rosenthal, Andrew Smith, Michael Wang, Megan Whitworth and Jennifer Wu.

The Fort Bend County Aggie Moms’ Club also honored graduating seniors Journey Ewell, Kathryn Gray, Joshua Grotte, Kristen Henry, Katherine Holland, Tony Hresko, Danny Kaufman, Lance Loeser, Adam McGaffin, Peter Miller, Abby Pepper, Brittany Pogue, Trevor Schnupp, Katherine Scribe, Drew Smith and Courtney Walker to congratulate them on all of their success and wish them continued good luck.

Visit FortBendMoms.AggieNetwork.com for more information.