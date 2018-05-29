Fort Bend Aggie Moms’ Club awards scholarships

The Fort Bend County Aggie Moms’ Club, an organization of friendship, education, networking and support, recently announced the recipients of the 2018 scholarships and its graduating seniors.

The organization seeks to support students through scholarships and donations to campus organizations by participation in fundraising events throughout the year. The moms come together to learn the things their kids don’t tell them, have fun and share the joys and tears of parenting through the college years.

The Federation of Texas A&M University Mothers’ Clubs is a unique organization uniting students’ mothers for the purpose of supporting their children and the university they attend. It is the members’ goal to continue to support their students once they graduate high school and embark on their college careers.

The local club exists to give back to the community and its students. Monthly meetings and activities are held in order to raise money to provide scholarships for Texas A&M University students who apply and qualify. This year, during their May 14 meeting, the club awarded 19 scholarships totaling $25,000.

Scholarships were awarded to Brooke Michelle Aaron, Megan Bates, David Belleza, Aubrey Bilicek, Lauren Brown, Joseph Buckle, John Clayton, Dylan Crocker, Teresa Hresko, Robert Kellogg, Zachary Miller, Mary Frances Odukwe, Rebecca Parke, Charles Ransome, Madeline Rios, Jaclyn Rosenthal, Hunter Stewart, Michael Wang, and Margo Warncke.

The Fort Bend County Aggie Moms’ Club also honored graduating seniors Jeremy Beaty, Ryan Brown, Brian Buckle, Katherine Cornell, Amy Dodson, Emma Gaas, Maisie Harries, Collin Haun, Jacqueline Hickl, Emily Hughes, Colin Kirchof, Grant Lincecum, Lauren Teresa Holladay, Macey Mulcahy, Zach Ransome, Michael Sallean, Joshua Samuel, Patrick Seiler, Mason Smith, Mallory Smith, Kaitlyn Trei, Allison Voehringer, Michael Wang, Megan Whitworth and Jennifer Wu.

Visit FortBendMoms.AggieNetwork.com for more information.