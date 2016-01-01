Fort Bend Aggie Moms’ Club scholarship application is now open

Every year, the Fort Bend Aggie Moms’ Club raises funds throughout the year to award scholarships to deserving students attending Texas A&M University – College Station, Galveston or Blinn TEAM.

The scholarship program seeks to recognize and reward Texas A&M University students who are proficient in academics, involved in purposeful activities outside the classroom with emphasis on campus-sponsored organizations, leadership and service and demonstrate a commitment to help fund their own college education.

Applicants must be a resident of Fort Bend County with a permanent mailing address within Brazos ISD, Fort Bend ISD, Lamar Consolidated ISD, Needville ISD or Stafford MSD. In addition this year 2016-17, school districts, which Adopt-A-Moms’ members live will be included in the scholarship process. This includes Jenks School District, Burbank Unified School District, Huron School District, and Denali Borough School District.

The applicant must be enrolled in a minimum of 12 credit hours at the time of the application and be classified as a sophomore, junior or senior student in good standing for the fall semester following the award.

Applications must be postmarked by Saturday, Feb. 11, or received by Feb. 13. Incomplete or late applications will not be accepted or considered.

For more information and to download the application form, visit https://fortbendmoms.aggienetwork.com. Also, new on the website is the Patsy Armbruster/Southerland Aggie Leadership Scholarship. The application deadline is Wednesday, Feb. 1.