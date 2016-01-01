phentermine after breakfast phentermine 37.5mg how many calories should i eat with phentermine

will 10mg ambien make me sleep ambien 10mg ambien being taken off the market

tempat jual tramadol tramadol cheap tramadol 50 mg online uk

tramadol entzug entzugserscheinungen tramadol cheap loratadine tramadol interaction

drug interactions ambien melatonin buy ambien order ambien Lancaster

dinner on phentermine buy phentermine non herbal phentermine

can ambien make you sleepwalk buy ambien online no prescription doxylamine succinate vs ambien

valium and norco together valium no prescription needed valium vs trankimazin

how long does it take xanax xr to take effect buy xanax buy alprazolam Kansas City

do xanax kill you buy xanax natural form of xanax

Fort Bend Aggie Moms’ Club scholarship application is now open

txamEvery year, the Fort Bend Aggie Moms’ Club raises funds throughout the year to award scholarships to deserving students attending Texas A&M University – College Station, Galveston or Blinn TEAM.

The scholarship program seeks to recognize and reward Texas A&M University students who are proficient in academics, involved in purposeful activities outside the classroom with emphasis on campus-sponsored organizations, leadership and service and demonstrate a commitment to help fund their own college education.

Applicants must be a resident of Fort Bend County with a permanent mailing address within Brazos ISD, Fort Bend ISD, Lamar Consolidated ISD, Needville ISD or Stafford MSD. In addition this year 2016-17, school districts, which Adopt-A-Moms’ members live will be included in the scholarship process. This includes Jenks School District, Burbank Unified School District, Huron School District, and Denali Borough School District.

The applicant must be enrolled in a minimum of 12 credit hours at the time of the application and be classified as a sophomore, junior or senior student in good standing for the fall semester following the award.

Applications must be postmarked by Saturday, Feb. 11, or received by Feb. 13. Incomplete or late applications will not be accepted or considered.

For more information and to download the application form, visit https://fortbendmoms.aggienetwork.com. Also, new on the website is the Patsy Armbruster/Southerland Aggie Leadership Scholarship. The application deadline is Wednesday, Feb. 1.

You must be logged in to post a comment Login

Recent Entries

Search Archive

Search by Date
Search by Category
Search with Google
Log in | Copyright © 2016 by Fortbendstar.com | All rights reserved.