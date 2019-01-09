Fort Bend Archeological Society hosting program about China

The Fort Bend Archeological Society will host Bob and Nancy Engelhardt-Moore who will present a talk entitled: “The Real Mulan: Yinxu and the Royal Tomb of Lady Fu Hao.”

The program will center on the last capital of the Shang Dynasty which today is one China’s largest archaeological sites. The site contains the well preserved royal tomb of Lady Fu Hao who once served as a general in several military campaigns dating back to roughly 1200 B.C. The intact tomb of Lady Fu Hao was excavated by archaeologists in 1976 and contained the skeletal remains of slaves as well as over 1,900 artifacts, including her large battle ax.

The Moores have firsthand experience with the site and both have backgrounds as geologists. Both have been in a National Geographic documentary and have published multiple scientific papers.

The program will be held Jan. 15 at 7 p.m. at the Gus George Law Enforcement Academy, 1521 Eugene Heimann Circle in Richmond. The event is free and open to the public.