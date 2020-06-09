Fort Bend ‘Art For Justice’ gallery promotes worldwide solidarity

Fort Bend County residents and officials have unveiled a virtual art gallery that aims to commemorate and honor the life of George Floyd.

Floyd, a 46-year-old black man who grew up in Houston, died in police custody May 25 in Minneapolis. His death has sparked calls for social change and protests throughout the United States, including in the Houston area.

During a recent campaign called #ArtForJustice, Fort Bend residents were encouraged to submit artwork that was publicly debuted on Monday – the same day as Floyd’s public memorial service in Houston – in a first-of-its-kind virtual art gallery created by INVI, a minority-owned architecture visualization company in Houston.

“This is an unconventional venue to fit the unconventional ways that we must go about seeking change and fighting for the future our world so desperately needs,” #ArtForJustice co-organizer Dexter McCoy said.

According to a news release from County Judge KP George’s office, Fort Bend County #ArtForJustice organizers received artistic submissions from 155 artists from 14 states as well as countries such as Bangladesh, Colombia France, India and Wales.

“What started as a local effort to show support turned into an expression of love, celebration, and solidarity starting in Texas and gaining submissions nationwide and globally,” Sugar Land resident and event co-organizer Karim Farishta said. “This virtual art gallery is a unique interpretation that seeks to immerse everyone in a transformative moment and energize us in our fight to bring justice.”

The virtual gallery was designed and curated by INVI co-founders Afreen Ali and Giangtien Nguyen, and can be found at invi.us/ARTFORJUSTICE/.

“George Floyd was a part of our community. #ArtForJustice started as a way for our local residents to remember him, but it is clear this memorial symbolizes broader solidarity and a communal celebration,” George said. “In this time, #ArtForJustice provides a unique medium and outlet for Fort Bend, Houston, and the world to express hope and engage in this movement in a way that is intimately connected with the county and the movement towards justice writ large.”