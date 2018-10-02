Fort Bend Boys Choir founder honored

The Fort Bend Boys Choir of Texas announced that William R. Adams, founder and artistic director, received the 2018 Music Leadership Award from the Houston Chapter of the international music fraternity Sigma Alpha Iota.

The Music Leadership Award recognizes a member of the community who has contributed to and furthered the development and quality of music in the greater Houston area. The award has been given out yearly since 1969 when Ima Hogg was the first honoree. For consideration, recipients should be respected by their peers and hold a unique position in the music community. Throughout the years, other notable music educators include Robert Bennett, Ruth Red, Sally Schott, Ara Carpetyan, Virginia Babikian, David Ashley White, David Gockley and Betsy Cook Weber.

For more information about the Fort Bend Boys Choir of Texas and the music programs offered, call 281-240-3800 or visit www.fbbctx.org.