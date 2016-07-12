Fort Bend Boys Choir holding auditions

Singing in the unchanged voice is for a limited time only, unlike participation in sports, scouting and other activities. That is why the Fort Bend Boys Choir encourages parents to call their choir office and inquire about upcoming open auditions for their young sons now.

Boys age eight and older with unchanged voices are invited to audition. No previous singing experience is necessary. Open auditions will be held at the First United Methodist Church Missouri City, 3900 Lexington Blvd., Missouri City from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Dec. 10. Special appointments can also be made if a boy is not available for the open audition date. Scholarships and carpooling assistance are available.

For more information, visit www.fbbctx.org or call 281-240-3800 to schedule an audition time.