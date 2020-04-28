Fort Bend Boys’ Choir song featured in international movie

The Fort Bend Boys’ Choir performed in a Polish movie titled “The Hater” that premiered on March 6. The film featured one of the choir’s recorded songs.

Producers for the movie used the group’s “Ode to Joy” from Beethoven’s 9th Symphony in D minor, 4th movement that was on the local choir’s 10th CD release called “Heavenly Euphoria.” The movie version of the song can be found streaming online at fbbctx.org/fort-bend-boys-choir-in-a-movie/.

The group is accepting applications for its 2020-21 auditions, which have been postponed until the summer due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Applicants must be at least 8 years of age or going into third grade for the 2020-21 school year to be eligible for participation.

Residents can visit the choir’s audition page on its website www.fbbctx.org and fill out an online form to request an audition appointment for the summer. Those interested can also call 281-240-3800 or check the group’s social media pages for more information.