Fort Bend Boys Choir tours western Canada

The Fort Bend Boys Tour Choir recently returned from an 11-day summer performance tour to Western Canada where they represented Fort Bend County and the State of Texas as musical ambassadors.

The tour to British Columbia and Alberta, Canada, wrapped up a successful 36th concert season.

The Tour Choir had five “official” concerts, including joint performances with Zing. Children’s Choir, the British Columbia Boys Choir and the Calgary Boys Choir. However, they also had a number of impromptu performances for the public in their hotels, at tourist sites and even mid-air during their flight to Canada. Of course, it was not all work, no play for the choirboys. They also explored caves and parks, went on educational tours, traversed across suspension bridges and played tourist at museums and historical sites.

Life change happened during this Canadian performance tour, not only for the talented choirboys but also their audiences as well.

One patron said, “Magical voices, adorable harmony, amazing spirit, kindness and desire to sing at their best … it was such a lovely experience I’ll never forget. Thank you, Fort Bend choristers, for taking us to another dimension where all is simply perfect.”

Any boy who loves music and singing can audition for the Fort Bend Boys Choir by special appointment this summer. Boys with unchanged voices should be at least eight years of age or going into the third grade for the upcoming school year. For more information, contact the Fort Bend Boys Choir office at 281-240-3800 or visit www.fbbctx.org.