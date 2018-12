The Fort Bend Boys Choir’s annual Christmas Musicale concert will be held Saturday, Dec. 1, at 7 p.m. at the First United Methodist Church-Missouri City. Three treble choirs – Training, Town and Tour – will be showcased along with Music Magic, the organization’s class of six and seven year olds. Tickets are available on the choir website or at the door. Adult admission is $15 and children 12 and under are $5. For more information, visit www.fbbctx.org or call 281-240-3800.