Fort Bend Cares donates $100,000 to area nonprofits

On June 17, Fort Bend Cares announced the donation of $100,000 in grants to local nonprofits committed to improving the lives of disadvantaged children in Fort Bend County.

In all, 17 organizations were awarded grants ranging from $4,000-$10,000 to help with their missions. Since 2005, Fort Bend Cares said it has awarded more than $2.1 million in grants to nonprofits in the county.

New grant recipients in 2020 included Achieve Fort Bend, which is purchasing books for Title I school students’ summer reading program. Among the other first-time recipients were Sole Loved Shoes, which plans to purchase new shoes to provide to kids in need, and Fort Bend Hope, which wants to purchase computers for an after-school program in Richmond.

Undies for Everyone and Fort Bend Community Partners Rainbow Room were awarded grants at the Road Trip to South America fundraising event in February, while the remaining organizations were awarded grants this month.

“Those serving on the Grants Committee take this responsibility very seriously and are always impressed and emotionally moved by all the dedicated organizations doing the much-needed work helping these kids,” Grants Committee co-chair Billy Euell said in a news release.

For a complete list of 2020 grant recipients or to find more information on Fort Bend Cares, visit the organization’s website at fortbendcares.org.