Fort Bend Cares donates to Texana expansion

A local care group is helping Fort Bend-based Texana expand its reach to help children in need.

Fort Bend Cares recently made a $10,000 grant to Texana’s Forward Together in Fulshear Capital Campaign to support expansion of Texana’s Applied Behavior Analysis (ABA) treatment for children with autism.

The Texana Children’s Center for Autism currently has locations in Rosenberg and Sugar Land that help over 400 children each year with communication, self-care, and social skills.

Unfortunately, the need for the program far exceeds Texana Center’s available space. At any given time, between 200 and 300 children are waiting for a space at the Children’s Center for Autism. Many of the waiting children reside in the Katy/Fulshear Area.

The gift from Fort Bend Cares will help Texana Center reduce the waiting list and get more children with autism into ABA therapy that will help them learn to communicate and prepare them for school.