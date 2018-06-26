Fort Bend Cares grants $184,000 to area nonprofits

Fort Bend Cares supporters gathered on June 14 at Safari Texas Ranch to award $154,000 in grants to local nonprofit organizations committed to improving the lives of disadvantaged children in Fort Bend County.

An additional $30,000, raised through Paddles Up at Fort Bend Cares’ annual Road Trip event, was awarded to Parks Youth Ranch to purchase new furniture and bedding.

The Ranch provides emergency shelter, counseling and life-changing services to abused and neglected youth ages 7-17

The celebration capped off a great year for the organization. Through the generosity of event sponsors such as Rice & Gardner Consultants, Houston Methodist Sugar Land Hospital, Fairmount Santrol, Fluor, and Silver Eagle Distributors, and the ongoing support of dedicated volunteers and other donors, Fort Bend Cares raised the necessary funds to award the grants to hardworking community organizations.

More than 40 Fort Bend Cares Grants Committee volunteers performed a thorough review of grant applications from 31 local nonprofits before making their recommendations to the board of trustees. Reviews included site visits, meeting with staff, determining the number of children impacted and identifying whether the organization meets a physical, emotional or educational need.

“Fort Bend Cares supporters entrust us to evaluate grant applicants to ensure the money they have helped us raise has the biggest and most positive impact on disadvantaged children in Fort Bend County, said Grants Committee Chairperson Patty Ward. “Those serving on the Grants Committee take this responsibility very seriously and are always so moved and impressed by all the dedicated organizations doing the much-needed work helping these kids,” she added.

The grants provided meet a wide range of children’s needs. For example, three of the projects funded this year are:

American Diabetes Association – Funding summer camp for children with Type 1 diabetes to help them develop the critical skills to help manage their diabetes care.

Gigi’s Playhouse – Funding for supplemental supplies for development of math and literacy skills for children with Down syndrome.

Texana Center – purchase of three new iPads for counselors to record sessions and work more effectively with the children in real time.

Fort Bend Cares raises funds for grants through a variety of events and individual donations. The next event is the Fort Bend Cares Golf Championship to be held Oct. 29 at Sweetwater Country Club. The organization’s primary fundraising event, “Road Trip,” is scheduled for Saturday, Feb. 2, 2019, at Fluor in Sugar Land. To sponsor one of the events or to volunteer with Fort Bend Cares, contact Executive Director Angel Tapia at angel@fortbendcares.org or 832-819-2005.

For a complete list of 2018 grant recipients and for more information on Fort Bend Cares, visit www.fortbendcares.org.