Fort Bend chamber hosting county bond webinar

Two proposed Fort Bend County bonds that will be on the Nov. 3 ballot will be discussed during a Zoom webinar scheduled for 8-9 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 10.

The online session is being hosted by the Fort Bend Chamber of Commerce’s Infrastructure Planning division. It will feature Fort Bend County Engineer Stacy Slawinski, who has served as the county’s engineer for 25 years and will outline the components of the propositions up for a vote.

Proposition A includes more than $218 million for mobility projects, while Proposition B would allocate more than $38 million for parks projects.

Registration is open for the free webinar, and interested community members can register online at fortbendchamber.com. They can also contact the chamber’s Ryan Husid at 281-566-2163 or ryan@fortbendcc.org.