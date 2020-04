The Fort Bend Chamber of Commerce’s Chamber Young Professionals Division will host a virtual networking event called “Fort Bend CYP Trivingo”, at 5 p.m. April 23.

Events will include three rounds of bingo as well as three rounds of trivia. For more information on the event, those interested in attending can visit the chamber’s website at www.FortBendChamber.com or contact Paige Talbott. She can be reached at 281-566-2152 or paige@fortbendcc.org.

