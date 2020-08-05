Fort Bend chamber to host legislative discussion

The Fort Bend Chamber of Commerce’s Government Division will host a virtual event with State Sen. Lois W. Kolkhorst from noon-1 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 27.

Kolkhorst, who represents 21 Texas counties, including the west and northern portions of Fort Bend County – will be discussing how COVID-19 will change the 2021 legislative session regarding flood mitigation, schools, healthcare and transportation funding.

Registration is open for the free event, which is open to the public. Attendees must register in advance through the Fort Bend chamber website, fortbendchamber.com, or tinyurl.com/TXSenatorKolkhorst.

For more information, visit the Fort Bend chamber website or contact Paige Talbott at 281-566-2152 or paige@fortbendcc.org.