Fort Bend Christian Academy celebrates grand opening of art pavilion

Fort Bend Christian Academy recently celebrated the grand opening of its 7,000 square-foot art pavilion recently with a ribbon-cutting ceremony and art demonstrations.

Guests enjoyed a cupcake truck celebrating the growth of the school over the past 30 years, and student’s award-winning artwork was on display to recognize their 6th state championship at the TAPPS Art competition.

“This ribbon-cutting represents a gracious thank you to the FBCA community, nine years of continued legacy from our FBCA alumni in the arts, families of those alumni, FBCA administration, Sundance Construction, Merriman Holt Powell, FBCA Board of Trustees and my wife Sara and our two boys Bo and Justus,” Fine Arts Department Head Robert Sanders said. “Thank you to all the donors who invested in this building and made the new equipment possible.”

Head of School Dr. David Pitre, multiple board members, faculty, staff and families joined together for the celebration. Attendees were able to walk through the new building and see a fully-outfitted welding department with a blasting cabinet, compressor lines, a new plasma cutter, wood-working stations, Raku kiln for ceramics and more.

“This equipment establishes a stronger one-to-one teaching time so students develop quality and mastery in concept, composition and execution,” Sanders said. “The new Art Pavilion was key in getting four pieces finished for State,” Sanders said.

The Visual Arts Program at Fort Bend Christian Academy encompasses a wide variety of mediums including three-dimensional pieces, two-dimensional pieces, film and more, so students can discover their individual passions and express their creativity.

“The number of people who showed up Sunday afternoon for the dedication of the magnificent Arts Pavilion reflects how vibrant and successful the arts are at FBCA,” Dr. Pitre said. “I love the balance at the heart of the school: academics, arts, athletics and a grounding in a most sincere and thoughtful Christian faith.”