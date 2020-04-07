Fort Bend comes together with rest of America

There will be parties again. For now the galas and annual benefits in Fort Bend County have all been postponed, many of them until late fall. The last one held before the shutdown to stop the spread of COVID 19 was the Fort Bend Education Foundation’s Majestic Morocco event in February. Reportedly that generated over $383,000 for grants that will go to teachers and schools.

We know we can still go out…well, sort of. But today we’re experiencing a myriad of challenges locally, statewide and on the national front because of the global COVID 19 outbreak. It has impacted all of us, personally and economically.

Here’s the real deal. What is so American about us during this moment in time is that we have come together as in the past for other menacing, ill-fated threats and occurrences. We know that this global pandemic will turn out to be the nexus to a more deliberate way of life on our part.

Many of us are alone at home or if that’s not the case, we may feel alone. But in this aloneness, we are together on our commitment to stop the spread of the virus that may eventually be non-stick and we will resume our lives.

This solidarity has meant adjusted physical mobility as the norm and the latest is the recommended use of the cloth masks in public for now. But although our movement is cautiously limited, our free thinking potential for improvement from this point on has no bounds. Paraphrasing just a bit, a learned scholar said that America encourages us to strive to the realization of a potential the country doesn’t always know it has.

We have seen and experienced it. Our local leaders in Fort Bend do it. They’re the people living among us. They’ve strived for impressive and meaningful undertakings and look where this has taken us! Right now our elected leaders are meeting regularly on software platforms abiding by social distancing for our sake. This also includes volunteer leaders in the large communities in First Colony, Sugar Lakes, Sugar Creek, Greatwood and the many other home owners associations, as well as service and other organizations quietly doing their part. Adjustments here have also included garbage, recycling, green waste and other debris pickups, for example, but we still have most of them. We understand this is the result of residents spending more time at home which has caused an increase in solid waste volume coupled with other challenges and limitations.

We commend all our leaders along with our dedicated health care service providers, those in the public safety sector, our grocery store clerks, those making deliveries and the many others on the front line. Thank you!

We know this: our current situation will not last forever. We will soon make better new days. Yesterday is gone. Have faith in tomorrow. This is America, this is Fort Bend. Let the greatest display of endeavor unfold!

I’ll be flying my American flag!