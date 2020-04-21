Fort Bend community donates PPE for first responders

Fort Bend County Judge KP George announced Monday that the county is streamlining donations of personal protective equipment (PPE) needed by first responders and medical professionals during the COVID-19 pandemic.

County officials will be coordinating times and places for donors to drop off items such as N95-rated masks, face shields, disposable surgical masks, disposable gloves and more.

Donated items need to be new, in the original packaging and FDA-approved.

To schedule a donation, residents can email FBC.Judge@FortBendCountyTx.gov.

“I have been overwhelmed by the outpouring of generosity by individuals and businesses from every background who have been literally dropping off (PPE) at my office door,” George said. “Now we have a structure in place to take in more donations and get it distributed quickly.”

Last Thursday, Fort Bend County leaders hosted a PPE donation drive at the Stafford Centre. George, Missouri City Mayor Yolanda Ford, Stafford Mayor Leonard Scarcella and U.S. Rep. Al Green were on hand as donations poured in from around the community.

“Our frontline medical professionals and first responders need an ample supply of personal protective equipment (PPE) to continue combatting the COVID-19 crisis,” Green said in a news release. “These individuals have gone above and beyond the call of duty during this unprecedented pandemic.”

According to Green’s office, the Fort Bend community donated about seven pallets worth of supplies as well as several monetary contributions from organizations and local residents to be split among Missouri City, Stafford and the county.

They also received 30,000 surgical masks and 1,000 disposable gowns for the Michael E. DeBakey VA Medical Center.

“Even dur ing a worldwide pandemic, the Fort Bend community comes together to protect our first responders and medical staff against our invisible enemy,” George said. “We need everyone’s help to defeat the novel coronavirus. If you have any unopened personal protective equipment, this is your time to step up and serve your community. There is simply too much at stake.”