Fort Bend County 2018 election results

The following are unofficial results from key races in Fort Bend County as reported by the Fort Bend County Election Office. They reflect votes in the county. They do not include complete statewide and regional results.

Senator

Ted Cruz (R) 111,190 / 43.66%

Beto O’Rourke (D) 141,846 / 55.70%

Neal Dikeman (L) 1,614 / .63%

Congressional District 22

Pete Olson (R) 103,486 / 51.29%

Sri Preston Kulkarni (D) 94,033 / 46.60%

John McElligott (L) 2,144 / 1.06%

Kellen Sweny (I) 2,108 / 1.04%

Governor

Greg Abbott (R) 125,599 / 49.43%

Lupe Valdez (D) 124,879 / 49.15%

Mark Tippetts (L) 3,610 / 1.42%

Senate District 17

Joan Huffman (R) 42,898 / 50.38%

Rita Lucido (D) 40,788 / 47.90%

Lauren LaCount (L) 1,466 / 1.72%

House District 26

Rick Miller (R) 34,432 / 52.48%

Sarah DeMerchant (D) 31,177 / 47.52%

House District 28

John Zerwas (R) 44,306 / 54.21%

Meghan Scoggins (D) 37,427 / 45.79%

House District 85

Phil Stephenson (R) 18,819 / 48.16%

Jennifer Cantu (D) 20,257 / 51.84%

County Judge

Bob Hebert (R) 117,747 / 47.09%

KP George (D) 132,298 / 52.91%

District Attorney

Cliff Vacek (R) 115,132 / 46.14%

Brian Middleton (D) 134,417 / 53.86%

District Clerk

Annie Rebecca Elliott (R) 117,276 / 47.02%

Beverly McGrew Walker (D) 132,148 / 52.98%

Precinct 4 Commissioner

James Patterson (R) 32,757 / 48.37%

Ken DeMerchant (D) 34,965 / 51.63%

240th District Judge

Chad Bridges (R) 117,329 / 47.11%

Frank Fraley (D) 131,721 / 52.89%

268th District Judge

John Hawkins (R) 116,218 / 46.64%

R. O’Neil Williams (D) 132,940 / 53.36%

458th District Judge

Ken Cannata (R) 117,114 / 47.06%

Robert Rolnick (D) 131,728 / 52.94%

Court at Law No. 3

Tricia Krenek (R) 114,424 / 45.92%

Juli Mathew (D) 134,737 / 54.08%

Court at Law No. 4

Amy Mitchell (R) 116,330 / 46.71%

Toni Wallace (D) 132,715 / 53.29%

Court at Law No. 5

Harold Kennedy (R) 115,934 / 46.57%

Teana Watson (D) 133,033 / 53.43%

Court at Law No. 6

Dean Hrbacek (R) 116,255 / 46.68%

Sherman Hatton Jr. (D) 132,768 / 53.32%

Justice of the Peace Pct. 1

Mary Ward (R) 33,941 / 96.53%

Lilly Ubernosky (W) 1,221 / 3.47%

Justice of the Peace Pct. 3

Kelly Crow (R) 45,151 / 60.19%

Michael Antalan (D) 29,865 / 39.81%

Missouri City Mayor

Allen Owen 8,115 / 36.06%

Fred Taylor 6,529 / 29.01%

Yolanda Ford 7,861 / 34.93%

Missouri City At-Large 1

Jerry Wyatt 9,061 / 45.72%

Vashaundra Edwards 10,758 / 54.28%

Missouri City At-Large 2

Chris Preston 9,441 / 47.49%

Angie Wierzbicki 3,070 / 15.44%

Buddy Snyder 2,426 / 12.20%

Susan Soto 4,942 / 24.86%

Fort Bend ISD bond

For: 88,715 / 74.71%

Against: 30,025 / 25.29%