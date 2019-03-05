Fort Bend County approves incentive for Dollar Tree distribution center

The Fort Bend County Commissioners Court has approved a tax abatement agreement for a new Dollar Tree distribution center in west Fort Bend County, bringing the project — which would create more than 300 new jobs and an initial capital investment of approximately $130 million — one step closer to reality.

As part of the agreement, the City of Rosenberg has agreed to annex the approximate 140-acre property where the warehouse and distribution facility will be located and to install water and sewer — something Precinct 1 County Commissioner Vincent Morales Jr., said is imperative to the growth of that portion of the county.

“The Dollar Tree project is significant, both in what the project itself brings to Fort Bend County and in the opportunities for future logistics and industrial development on the western side of the county,” Morales said. “The additional two miles of infrastructure and investment this deal provides — added to the opportunities that already exist — ensure central-western Fort Bend has the opportunity to be home to the next phase of quality growth in the region.”

Currently zoned ag exempt on the county tax rolls, the parcel is located on the southeast corner of Spur 10 and Klosterhoff Road, south of Interstate 69. Other companies have been interested in the area but looked elsewhere because of a lack of infrastructure.

“We have long envisioned western Fort Bend County as the commercial gateway to the Houston region,” said Jeffrey C. Wiley, president and chief executive officer of the Fort Bend Economic Development Council. “From rail to roads to labor force advantages, western Fort Bend County is poised to become an inland port that specializes in warehouse, distribution and logistics excellence. Dollar Tree is among the first, but not the last, to recognize our strategic advantages. It was a pleasure working with the Dollar Tree team and the City of Rosenberg in making this complex, but worthwhile deal come to fruition.”

Construction of the 1.2 million-square-foot distribution facility should begin in either April or May with the complex expected to be operational in summer 2020, the company estimates.

“Dollar Tree is a large and growing organization,” said Gary Philbin, Dollar Tree’s president and chief executive officer. “We expect this new, state-of-the-art facility will enhance our supply chain efficiencies and provide convenient access to our network of stores through reduced stem miles, all while creating hundreds of new jobs.”