Fort Bend County Clerk offers free Property Fraud Alert

Fort Bend County Clerk Laura Richard wants to inform residents of a new, free online subscription service that allows the public to have their name/property monitored within the Clerk’s office in order to track possible fraudulent activity.

Subscribers will be notified when the name they have submitted is used in any recording activities within the office. When subscribing to the service, the subscriber will have the option to be notified by email or telephone call.

Protecting consumers’ information and real estate property are top priorities for Richard and her staff.

According to the FBI, “The threat of mortgage fraud and identity theft crimes continue to rise, and all too often victims of these types of fraudulent activities are unaware their homes or identity have been stolen.”

While Property Fraud Alert does not prevent fraud from happening; it provides an early warning system for property owners to take appropriate actions should they determine possible fraudulent activity has taken place.

Property Fraud Alert is now available by subscription on the web at www.propertvfraudalert.com/TxFortBend or by calling 1-844-746-9164.