Fort Bend County Fair begins Friday

By Joe Southern

jsouthern@fortbendstar.com

It’s showtime!

The Fort Bend County Fair begins Friday with the annual parade in Richmond and Rosenberg and continues for nine more days at the Fort Bend County Fairgrounds.

The parade grand marshal is Mary Sarah, who will also be one of the featured entertainers at the fair. A finalist on “The Voice,” Sarah is from Richmond and is a budding country music star. Joining her throughout the week will be fellow headliners and country music stars Kevin Fowler, Kyle Park, Rick Trevino, and Johnny Bush.

The parade begins Friday at 9 a.m. Nearly 200 entries will navigate their way from the Historic Court House in Richmond and proceed west down Highway 90-A to Jennetta Street in Rosenberg. “Serving Youth Today for a Better Tomorrow” is this year’s parade theme. Entries that include floats, horses, marching bands, antique cars, and much more.

Friday is also Armed Forces Appreciation Day at the fair. The fair will honor both active military and veterans. Veterans and for their immediate family members will be granted free admission when they show their military ID or their DD214 cards from noon to 6 p.m. at the fairground’s main gate.

This is the third year for the Fort Bend County Fair to celebrate Armed Forces Appreciation Day. The first 500 military guests will get a ticket for a barbecue meal and reserved seating at that evening’s rodeo performance. Live music will be provided at the Texas Stage, where a ceremony will also take place to commemorate the special day. The Armed Forces Appreciation Day committee is made up of 18 members.

Over half of the members are themselves military veterans.

The day will honor all military branches: Air Force, Army, Coast Guard, Marine Corps, and Navy. A fleet of military equipment will be on site as part of the day’s special salute.

Also on Friday, the new Fort Bend County Fair Queen will be crowned. For a complete schedule of activities at the fair, visit this link.

New pavilion

A ribbon cutting was recently held for the new A.P. George Livestock Pavilion at the Fort Bend County Fairgrounds. Fort Bend County Fair Association board members with elected officials, and other invited guests gathered to celebrate and mark the occasion. Judge Robert Hebert and Fort Bend County Fair President Ernest Lawson were both on hand and toured the facility.