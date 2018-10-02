Fort Bend County Fair begins October 2, 2018 by Joe Southern Leave a Comment The Fort Bend County Fair got under way Friday with the annual parade in Richmond and Rosenberg. The fair and rodeo runs through Oct. 7 at the Fort Bend County Fairgrounds in Rosenberg. (Photo by Joe Southern) Mutton bustin’ and calf roping – The Fort Bend County Fair featured a youth rodeo on opening night, Sept. 28. Pictured are scenes from the mutton bustin’ contest and calf roping. (Photos by Joe Southern) Share this:Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)
