Fort Bend Southwest Star Newspaper

Local News, Classifieds, Real Estate for Sugar Land, Richmond, Stafford, Missouri City, Katy

Fort Bend County Fair begins

by Leave a Comment

The Fort Bend County Fair got under way Friday with the annual parade in Richmond and Rosenberg. The fair and rodeo runs through Oct. 7 at the Fort Bend County Fairgrounds in Rosenberg. (Photo by Joe Southern)

Mutton bustin’ and calf roping – The Fort Bend County Fair featured a youth rodeo on opening night, Sept. 28. Pictured are scenes from the mutton bustin’ contest and calf roping. (Photos by Joe Southern)

Reader Interactions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *