Fort Bend County Fair entertainment lineup released

The Fort Bend County Fair and Rodeo has announced the 2018 entertainment lineup.

There will be 13 musical artists performing during the fair’s 10-day run. Grand Ole Opry legend John Conlee is among the wide variety of musical acts that will be bringing their talents to the Brazos stage from Sept. 28 through Oct. 7.

“Our lineup features a mix of Texas music, traditional country music, Tejano music, and something for everyone to enjoy. We are thrilled that some artists will be returning, and others will be making their debut, but it is sure to be a good time for all,” said James Duke, 2018 Fort Bend County Fair president.

Kicking off the fair will be the Turnpike Troubadours on Friday, Sept. 28. The Turnpike Troubadours have crisscrossed the nation on their recent tour and continue to be one of the most sought-after acts. The Oklahoma natives most recent album release made Rolling Stone magazine’s 40 Best Country and Americana Albums of 2017. Micky and the Motorcars, an Austin-based alternative-country group, will be opening and making their debut at the fair.

Koe Wetzel, the pride of East Texas, will be playing for his first time at the fair on Saturday, Sept. 29. Wetzel brings a strong mixture of southern rock energy and East Texas charm that will be a crowd pleaser. Wetzel has a large fan base and has been one of the most requested top artists on Spotify. The duo from the Panhandle, Shotgun Rider, will be opening.

On Sunday, Sept. 30, the fan favorite Siggno will return to headline the day’s entertainment. The Grammy-nominated band has been a power-house in providing entertainment and packing in the Sunday crowd. Inicio and Elida Reyna y Avante will also be performing as part of the day’s musical lineup.

On Wednesday, Oct. 3, the fair will be throwing it back with the Spazmatics. The ’80s throwback band will be making their debut at the fair. Dressed like over-the-top nerds, the Spazmatics put on a great show for people of all ages.

John Conlee will be kicking off the second weekend of the fair on Friday, Oct. 5. The legendary country music artist will be returning to the fair with his long list of hits. For over 40 years, Conlee has performed to audiences of all ages with his talents and unique voice. Randall King will be opening.

Parker McCollum will be headlining on Saturday, Oct. 6. The talented singer/songwriter from Conroe is one of the hottest acts in country music and is making his first appearance at the fair. Parker will bring his style of alternative-country to the stage with the Drew Fish Band opening.

To close out the fair, Jake Hooker and the Outsiders will be performing. The king of swing’s talent with a stand-up bass and vocals will keep fair goers on the dance floor. Hooker is a staple in the dance hall circuit and will be at the fair on Sunday, Oct. 7.

The fair’s theme for 2018 is “County Fair is our Favorite Time.” Tickets will go on sale later this summer. For more information, visit fortbendcountyfair.com.