Fort Bend County Fair hosting annual crawfish boil

Straight from the pond to the plate, the Fort Bend County Fair goes Cajun for the Annual Fort Bend County Fair Crawfish Boil and Fish Fry on Friday, March 23.

Due to Hurricane Harvey and freezing temperatures, crawfish connoisseurs have had some challenges in getting their crawfish fix, but get ready to get your hands dirty and dig into the spicy mudbugs at the 10th annual event that benefits the Fort Bend County Fair’s scholarship program.

Texan Hyundai is returning to sponsor and laissez les bons temps rouler.

“The crawfish boil and fish fry gets bigger and bigger every year. It is great time to bring the kids, co-workers or grab your neighbor, don’t worry about cooking just bring your appetite,” said James Duke, 2018 Fort Bend County Fair President.

The Crawfish boil is fun for the entire family. Crawfish veterans and newbies will enjoy all you can eat until it runs out. The doors will open at 6 p.m. and serving will be from 6:30-8 p.m.. Tickets are $35 in advance, and a limited number of tickets will be available at the door for $45. Children 6-11 are $15, and Children 5 and under are free.

The Cajun rock band, Bayou Roux, will return with their N’awlins trademark sound. Come hungry and stay late for some bayou style fun. Tickets are available at fortbendcountyfair.com.