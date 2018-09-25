Fort Bend County Fair hosting Armed Forces Appreciation Day

The Fort Bend County Fair’s Armed Forces Appreciation Day is on Friday, Sept. 28.

It is a day to salute the troops. The Fort Bend County Fair will honor both active military and veterans on Armed Forces Appreciation Day. Veterans and their immediate family members will be granted free admission when they show their military ID or their DD214 cards from noon to 6 p.m. at the fairground’s main gate.

This is the fourth year for the Fort Bend County Fair to celebrate Armed Forces Appreciation Day. The first 500 military guests will get a ticket for a barbecue meal and reserved seating at that evening’s rodeo performance. Live music will be provided at the Texas Stage, where a ceremony will also take place to commemorate the special day. The Armed Forces Appreciation Day committee is made up of several members who are themselves military veterans.

The day will honor all military branches: Air Force, Army, Coast Guard, Marine Corps, and Navy. A fleet of military equipment will be on site as part of the day’s special salute. The Fort Bend County Fair has honored military members for years by offering free admission to those who are in uniform. For more information, call the fair office at 281-342-6171.