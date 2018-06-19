Fort Bend County Fair opens queen scholarship contest

The Fort Bend County Fair is accepting entries for contestants for the Fair Queen Scholarship Contest.

The number of entries accepted will be limited to 20 contestants and registration deadline is June 30. A mandatory orientation meeting will be held on Sunday, July 15, at 2 p.m. at the fairgrounds in building W.

“The honor of wearing the crown is a tradition. These young ladies become great friends and learn so much during their run to be queen. It is rewarding to see the contestants’ transformations. As a committee, we want each candidate’s experience to be unique yet beneficial to them for any future endeavors they choose to take,” said Lisa Reyes, co-chair of the Queen Scholarship Contest.

Reigning queen Marissa Salazar has been busy attending events and representing as an ambassador for the fair. Last year a new pre-determined scoring format debut that included an essay and networking event. New this year is the registration deadline and limitation of the number of entries.

The Fort Bend County Fair Queen Scholarship Contest is for girls between the ages of 15 and 19 who are residents of Fort Bend County. The competition is based on a personal interview, the essay, a networking event, community service and participation. Winners receive scholarships and prizes for their efforts, as well as the opportunity to serve as a community ambassador for the Fort Bend County Fair for the coming year.

Entries must be submitted no later than June 30. The 2018 Fort Bend County Fair Queen will be crowned on Sept. 28. For more information, visit fortbendcountyfair.com. The 2018 Fort Bend County Fair will run from Sept. 28 to Oct. 7.