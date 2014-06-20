ambien and how it works buy ambien zolpidem online Eugene

Fort Bend County Fair Parade

Photo by Joe Southern Fort Bend County Fair Parade Grand Marshal Chita Craft gestures to fans along the parade route Friday morning in Rosenberg. The parade marks the start of the annual fair, which is held through Oct. 2 at the Fort Bend County Fairgrounds.

Fort Bend County Fair Parade Grand Marshal Chita Craft gestures to fans along the parade route Friday morning in Rosenberg. The parade marks the start of the annual fair, which is held through Oct. 2 at the Fort Bend County Fairgrounds.

 

Photo by Joe Southern Sparky rides on the back of a miniature fire truck Friday during the Fort Bend County fair Parade in Rosenberg.

Sparky rides on the back of a miniature fire truck Friday during the Fort Bend County fair Parade in Rosenberg.

 

Photo by Joe Southern Fort Bend County Fair Queen Katie Koerth waves to people along the parade route Friday morning in Rosenberg.

Fort Bend County Fair Queen Katie Koerth waves to people along the parade route Friday morning in Rosenberg.

