Fort Bend County Fair Queen named

Marissa Salazar, a senior at Austin High School, was crowned the 2017 Fort Bend County Fair Queen.

She was among 11 young ladies who competed for the crown, scholarships, and all the other awards that come with the title. Katie Koerth, the 2016 Fair Queen, passed on the title to Marissa in the Queen Coronation Ceremony held on opening day of the fair. Marissa was named Queen in front of her parents, extended family, the Queen Committee, board members and guests.

“It feels absolutely amazing; it wasn’t anticipated at all to win. I just feel, I feel truly honored to be able to represent Fort Bend County. I am just happy to be here. I am having an awesome time,” Marissa said.

Marissa will be serving as an ambassador during the fair’s run at several different auctions and events. The competition is based on a personal interview, an essay, a networking event, community service, and participation. The other fair queen candidates were Skylar Higginbotham, a freshman at George Ranch High School; Jenna Marler, a senior at Tompkins High School; Tori Reeh, a senior at Needville High School; Samantha Mae, a senior at Lamar Consolidated High School; Bethany Garcia, a senior at Clements High School; Marissa Charcas, a senior at Lamar Consolidated High School; Shauna Pack, a junior at George Ranch High School; Krystal Negrete, a senior at Needville High School; Kelsey Lattin, a junior at Hightower High School; and Kennedy Johnson, a senior at Ridgepoint High School. Tori Reeh was named first runner-up and Jenna Marler was awarded Miss Congeniality.

Marissa Salazar will take part in several fair related activities throughout the year. The fair runs through Oct. 8 at the Fort Bend County Fairgrounds in Rosenberg.

For more information, visit fortbendcountyfair.com.