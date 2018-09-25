Fort Bend County Fair starts Friday

Bring on the show animals, let the bulls buck, and stir up the batter for the corndogs, it is fair time in Fort Bend County.

The Fort Bend County Fair is a family-fun event that runs for 10-days from Sept. 28 to Oct. 7 at the Fort Bend County Fairgrounds. The iconic event is bringing big-name entertainment, nightly rodeo action, a wine room experience, carnival fun, and favorite fair foods.

“We are proud to be able to offer all the activities and events the fair has to offer for our community. It is a tradition for so many families to enjoy and we welcome all the newcomers to come out and create new memories here at our fair,” said 2018 Fort Bend County Fair President James Duke. “The fair experience is like no other, whether you are a livestock show kid, a professional cowboy or cowgirl, or just someone looking for a fun outing for the family, our fair has something for everyone to enjoy.”

From the crowning of a new fair queen to the selections of grand and reserve livestock champions, the fair will have many must-see moments. Barbecue teams will be demonstrating their culinary skills, and lawn tractor racing will thrill the crowd. Whether fans enjoy two-stepping to good music, cheering on the calf scramble participants, or trying to win a stuffed animal from a carnival game, a good time awaits at the Fort Bend County Fair.

Fair time in Fort Bend County brings a sense of excitement and anticipation. More than 50 committees made up of 1,300 volunteers work together to put on the fair’s run.

Entertainment lineup

This year’s entertainment lineup includes 13 different musical acts representing Texas music, traditional country, Tejano, and classic rock/80s. Turnpike Troubadours, Koe Wetzel, Siggno, Spazmatics, John Conlee, Parker McCollum, and Jake Hooker will all be headlining. Turnpike Troubadours, Wetzel and McCollum are first time entertainers to the fair. Conlee has been touring and is returning to the fair.

“Here we are 40 years later, after Rose Colored Glasses became a hit, it is a blessing,” Conlee said. “We stay busy. I look forward to coming back and having a good time in Fort Bend County.”

The lineup includes opening acts Micky and the Motorcars, Shotgun Rider, Inicio, Reyna y Avante, Randall King, and Drew Fish Band. The admission ticket includes the concert, rodeo action, and access to the food booths, shopping vendors, and the carnival.

Fair fare

With every good fair, there will be plenty to eat! Food vendors will offer turkey legs, burgers, barbecue, roasted corn, and hand-dipped corn dogs. Other menu items include made-daily tamales, funnel cakes with Bavarian cream, and fried Oreos. Sisters and deep-fried food mavens, Paula Westmoreland and Penny Campbell of Roger Westmoreland Concessions, will be back again to serve up their deep-fried creations. The dynamic duo is known for their red velvet funnel cake and a host of other mouthwatering options, including fresh squeezed lemonade.

Rodeo action

Rodeo fans will be able to cheer on cowboys and cowgirls in nightly rodeo action at the O.D. Tucker Arena. The crowd favorite mutton bustin’ will keep fans cheering, and a high-flying motorcycle specialty act will return during the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association (PRCA) rodeo nights. Many of the rodeo contestants are the same top contenders who compete at the National Finals Rodeo (the Super Bowl of rodeo) in Las Vegas. The 2017 Bull Fighter of the Year, Dusty Tuckness, and 2017 Clown of the Year, Justin Rumsford, will be returning to our fair to protect the cowboys and entertain the crowd. Tuckness has won the award eight times straight, and this is the sixth title for Rumsford.

A reunion rodeo, a barrel race, a ranch rodeo, a team roping, and an invitational calf roping will be some of the other events that will be taking place during the fair’s run. 2018 Miss Rodeo Texas Samantha Cayton, and hometown girl Miss Rodeo Texas Princess Kristina Ribbeck, will be appearing at several fair events.

Livestock

The George Pavilion will be the backdrop to many memories and activities for exhibitors. The 85,000-square-foot barn will host 500 livestock exhibitors and their entries. Steers, swine, lambs, goats, roasters, turkeys, commercial heifers, scramble heifers, and rabbits will be judged and exhibited during the fair’s run. Future Farmers of America (FFA) and 4-H kids will compete for top prizes and a spot in one of our auctions.

Wine room

The Grapes on the Brazos wine room will be serving an assortment of selected wines. The wine venue has grown to become a great place to socialize, enjoy music, and experience wines such as reds, whites, and roses from around the world. The Grapes on the Brazos committee will be able to help fairgoers whether they are wine connoisseurs or have a novice palate with their wine selections.

Scholarships

For 2017, $180,000 worth of scholarships were awarded. Forty-five scholarships each valued at $4,000, were handed out to students representing schools and districts throughout Fort Bend County. The scholarships are a result of money raised by the Fort Bend County Fair Association and its various committees’ fundraising efforts, and individual sponsors. The Go Tejano Committee, Life Member Silent Auction, Art Auction Committee, Grapes on the Brazos Committee and sponsors such as The Charlie Seely Memorial, and Durwood Greene Construction have given back by generating or donating scholarship funds. These scholarships represent a portion of the Fort Bend County Fair’s annual commitment to helping youths.

For a full schedule of events, Todd Armstrong Shows Carnival coupons, or ticket information visit fortbendcountyfair.com.