Fort Bend County hosts open house at New Sienna Annex

Fort Bend County hosted an open house on March 9 to showcase the new county annex located in Precinct 2.

The Sienna Annex offers residents living on the east side of the county the convenience of county services a little closer to home. Located at 5855 Sienna Springs Way, the annex is adjacent to the Sienna Library in Missouri City and houses Fort Bend County satellite offices for Precinct 2 Commissioner Grady Prestage, Tax Assessor Patsy Schultz, County Clerk Laura Richard and Precinct 2 Constable Gary Majors.

Some of the many services provided at the Sienna Annex include vehicle registration and titling, disabled and specialty license plates, property tax payments, deed and vital records, assumed name filing, marriage license issuance, official public record search and copies, and payments of court-at-law fines, fees and cost.

“This beautiful building will serve the surrounding community for many years,” County Judge Bob Hebert said. “Shortly, our EMS team will place an ambulance at the facility with crew, a battalion chief and EMS training facilities on the second floor, and our Behavioral Health and Parks Departments will open offices on the first floor.”