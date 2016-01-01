Fort Bend County issues evacuations
UPDATE 8/28 1 a.m.: Fort Bend County has upgraded the voluntary evacuation order for certain residents in low-lying areas surrounding the Brazos River to a mandatory evacuation order. This includes several areas in Missouri City. To check whether your area is affected, Click Here.
If a mandatory evacuation has been issued for your area, do not return home until notified by proper authorities. If you are under an evacuation order:
Leave as soon as instructed to; try to leave in daylight
- Determine safe evacuation routes
- Pack essential items including medicine, important documents, and first aid kits
- Take your pets with you
- Secure your home by locking all doors and windows
- Consult your utility district see if you should shut off any utilities
- Take your vehicle and house keys with you
- Unplug electrical equipment including appliances, TV’s, and radios
- Follow recommend evacuation routes. Accessible routes may change often due to breaks in the weather. Monitor up to date road closures for the latest road closure information.
- Emergency Supply Kit
- Water
- Non-perishable food
- Crank or battery operated flashlight with extra batteries
- Pet care items (food, medication, leash, identification)
- A list of emergency phone numbers
A voluntary evacuation means that you should consider leaving to head for a safer area. There is a chance that surrounding flood waters may hinder your ability to get in and out of your neighborhood. You may be stuck in your neighborhood for several days.
A mandatory evacuation means that there is risk to life and safety as well as property. There is also a risk to the lives of first responders who might be called on to rescue you when the expected danger materializes. During a mandatory evacuation emergency, personnel WILL NOT be able to respond to your calls for help. You will be on your own. You cannot rely on help from others.
A mandatory evacuation indicates the possibility of danger to your life. We urge you not to ignore it. If you are in a mandatory evacuation zone, do the smart thing: leave and be safe. Local law enforcement and the Fort Bend County Sheriff’s office will patrol evacuated areas.
A list of Harvey Resources/FAQ’s is available on the City’s website, www.missouricitytx.gov, and the City’s Emergency Management website, www.missouricityready.com.
Residents with additional questions may call the citizen hotline at 281-403-5801 while the EOC remains activated; residents should use the hotline to report any damage to their property.