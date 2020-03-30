Fort Bend County launching free COVID-19 testing site

Fort Bend County announced Monday afternoon that it is collaborating with AccessHealth to open the county’s first free COVID-19 testing site.

County residents who are experiencing symptoms and want testing must first utilize an online screening tool developed by Houston-based company Luminare to access medical screening, which will determine whether they are eligible for testing. The online screening tool is now live on www.fbchealth.org.

The county said in a news release that there will be no cost to anyone who needs testing, but testing will only be granted after a medical screening. Residents will then receive a unique code that needs to be presented at the testing site, the location of which was not disclosed by the county.

“Fort Bend County is committed to increasing the level of testing for our residents,” County Judge KP George said.

There are additional privately-operated testing sites in the area, including one operated by OakBend Medical Center, which began administering COVID-19 tests last week its New Territory location at 4911 Sandhill Dr. in Sugar Land. There are a combined three free testing sites operated by Harris County and the City of Houston that also are open to Fort Bend residents.

According to Fort Bend County, initial testing at its site will focus on those deemed to be at the highest risk for serious complications caused by COVID-19, the upper-respiratory illness caused by the new strain of coronavirus. The high-risk groups include:

Healthcare professionals and first responders

Those 60 years of age and older

People who live in a nursing home or long-term care facility

People with other high-risk conditions such as but not limited to: chronic lung disease or moderate to severe asthma, serious heart conditions, those who are immunocompromised including cancer treatment or with severe obesity or certain underlying medical conditions such as diabetes, renal failure, or liver disease, pregnancy

Dr. Jacquelyn Minter, director of Fort Bend County Health & Human Services, said AccessHealth will conduct the tests as well as provide administrative and medical staff.

“This collaboration is an extension of our existing partnership, and we could not be more thankful,” she said.