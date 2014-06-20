Fort Bend County mourns the unexpected loss of Constable Ruben Davis

It is with great sadness that the Fort Bend County Precinct 2 Constable’s Office reports the passing of its leader Ruben Davis Jr.

Davis led the Precinct 2 Constable Office for more than two decades. He passed away peacefully on Tuesday, Oct. 18, in the early morning hours at age 61.

Since May 1996, Davis served as the Fort Bend County Precinct 2 Constable, where he provided services to a community that included Missouri City, the City of Houston within Fort Bend County, Stafford, Fresno, Arcola and other areas within the cities of Sugar Land and Richmond. After 21 years with the Houston Police Department (HPD), Constable Davis retired as a sergeant and then continued his law enforcement career in the greater Fort Bend area providing over 40 years of continuous public service.

“We are all saddened by the sudden loss of Constable Davis. Constable Davis has served this county and his constituents faithfully for over 20 years and his loss will be felt by not only our employees, but by the community as a whole. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family”, said Precinct 2 Commissioner Grady Prestage.

Davis’ motto was “From this community – For this community, “and he loved his Missouri City/Fort Bend County community. County Judge Robert Hebert remembered Davis as a dedicated servant for the residents of Precinct 2, and said, “Our prayers are for the comfort of his family and close friends at this time.”

Davis loved his deputies, Precinct 2 staff, and his constituents. He loved God and was devoted to his family. Davis is survived by his wife, daughter, father, brother and sisters, and was preceded in death by his daughter, Traneka in 2015.