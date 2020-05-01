Fort Bend County opens COVID-19 testing site in Missouri City

Fort Bend County officials announced Friday that they have opened a third free COVID-19 testing site in the area.

The site is now open at Fort Bend ISD’s Marshall High School at 1220 Buffalo Run in Missouri City and has the capacity to administer 200 tests per day.

According to the county, 1,079 Fort Bend residents have tested positive for COVID-19, the upper-respiratory disease caused by the new strain of coronavirus. It has caused 26 deaths among county residents.

“More testing is the only way we can find out how deep the problems are here,” Fort Bend County Judge KP George said.

Missouri City in particular has become a hot spot for COVID-19, with 168 confirmed cases – the most among area municipalities.

“Normally when I speak at (an event like this), I’d say how happy I am to be here. I am not happy to be here,” Precinct 2 Commissioner Grady Prestage said. “I, like many of you, are scared and concerned about the future of this community and our county.”

Missouri City Mayor Yolanda Ford urged residents to get tested so, if they have contracted the disease, they can protect themselves and their loved ones. Ford also reiterated the necessity of preventive measures such as practicing good hygiene and social distancing as more businesses open to customers under the executive order by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, who allowed his statewide stay-at-home order to expire Thursday.

“This virus has not changed,” Ford said. “It has not gone away.”

The Missouri City testing site will operate weekdays from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. and Saturdays from 10 a.m.- 2 p.m. AccessHealth will perform the tests, and LabCorp will provide the test kits as well as the results.

To get an appointment for testing, residents can sign up at this link or call 281-238-2363 on weekdays from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. or on Saturdays from 8 a.m.-noon. They will then be contacted for pre-screening and provided with an identification code, appointment day and time and the address of the testing site. Residents should bring their unique identification code to the appointment.

Results will be available 3-5 days following testing, according to the county.

“We need to make this kind of site commonplace so that everybody can know their status,” Prestage said. “We need to be serious and committed to eradicating this evil so we can get our lives back.”