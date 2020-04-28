Fort Bend County opens second free COVID-19 testing site in Sugar Land

Fort Bend County Judge KP George and county public health officials announced Monday that they opened a new COVID-19 testing site in the Sugar Land area. The county?s initial free testing site in Rosenberg also remains available for testing. The new site will be operating weekdays from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. and have the capacity to administer 200 tests per day, according to the county, with results being made available after 3-5 days. Workers from AccessHealth and LabCorp will conduct tests on site and provide results. Any Fort Bend resident can make an appointment to be tested whether or not they are exhibiting symptoms of the infectious upper-respiratory disease caused by the new strain of coronavirus. As of Monday, health officials had reported 957 cases of COVID-19 in Fort Bend County and 22 deaths related to the disease. For prescreening, residents can visit uthtmc.az1.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_0ILT5XuVXN8gvhH or call 281-238-2363. Residents must contact the county to receive a personal unique testing ID, which must be brought to the site on the day and time of their appointment, the county said. “We expect that the increase in testing capabilities will help everyone better protect themselves and their families and flatten the curve here,” George said in a news release.