Fort Bend County postpones elections

Fort Bend County elections scheduled for May 2 have been postponed until November, according to news release from the county.

Primary runoff elections will take place on July 14, with early voting scheduled for July 6-10 according to the county. The general election remains scheduled for Nov. 3

Fort Bend County Elections Administrator John Oldham said that if a voter submitted an annual application for a ballot by mail for the March 3 primary, he or she should automatically receive a ballot for the July and November elections.

Eligible voters who have not applied may still do so. The deadline to submit an application to receive a ballot for the July 14 election is July 2.

Due to the escalating health crisis, Oldham said voters age 65 or older are encouraged to vote by mail rather than in person during the July 14 and Nov. 3 elections due to their increased vulnerability to COVID-19, the upper-respiratory disease caused by the new strain of coronavirus.