Fort Bend County property tax payment drop off on Dec. 28, 31

It’s property tax season and Fort Bend County Tax Assessor/Collector Patsy Schultz is again offering a drive through drop off option for residents to pay their taxes.

On Friday, Dec. 28, and Monday, Dec. 31, from 8 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. taxpayers can drive through the parking lot of the Richmond (1317 Eugene Heimann Circle) and Sugar Land (12550 Emily Ct.) locations and drop off their payment without even getting out of their vehicle. These will be the only two Fort Bend County locations with a drive thru drop off line.

“Instead of trying to find a parking spot and then come inside and wait for your number to be called, you can stay in your car and hand your payment to one of our staff,” said Schultz.

Staff will be standing by to accept payment, which must be in the form of check or money order. No cash will be accepted in the payment drop off. Payment should be in a sealed envelope with a return address clearly marked on the outside of the envelope. There will be cones and directional signs in place to aid in the flow of traffic.

Those using the service will be given a card with the date and a sequence number on it as a temporary receipt. Please allow five business days for all of the payments to be processed and then people can go online to print a receipt or call the tax office to have one mailed.

The last day to pay 2018 property taxes without penalty and interest accruing is Thursday, Jan. 31, 2019.

Schultz said taxpayers can go online from the comfort of their home at any time and pay with the electronic check option with no transaction fees. Traditional payment methods such as paying in person inside one of the office, mailing a payment or paying online with a credit card are still available. For more information, call 281-341-3710.