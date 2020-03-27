Fort Bend County reports first COVID-19 death

A Fort Bend County woman died from COVID-19 earlier this week, the county announced Friday afternoon.

Fort Bend County Health & Human Services said the woman, who was in her 70s and had pre-existing medical conditions, was briefly hospitalized prior to dying Wednesday at a local hospital. The county said it received test results Friday that confirmed the woman was infected with COVID-19, the upper-respiratory disease caused by the new strain of coronavirus.

It is the first COVID-19 death reported by the county, which has identified a total of 86 cases among county residents.

“This is a tragic and sad outcome for this family and our community. Today we face a historic public health event affecting not only Fort Bend County but communities around the globe,” Dr. Jacquelyn Minter, director of Fort Bend County Health & Human Services, said in a news release. “We offer our heartfelt condolences to the patient’s family and friends.”

In an attempt to slow the spread of COVID-19, Fort Bend County Judge KP George issued a stay-at-home order on Tuesday that will remain in effect through April 3. It requires all county residents to stay home except for essential reasons such as to obtain groceries, household items and medical care, and only businesses deemed essential are allowed to continue operating. All residents must adhere to social distancing guidelines by staying at least 6 feet away from each other.

According to the World Health Organization, which earlier this month declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic, there have been more than 509,000 cases in 201 different countries, including more than 68,000 cases in the United States. The disease has caused more than 23,000 deaths globally.

“As a community, we must come together to follow the CDC guidelines and the Fort Bend County ‘Stay Home to Save Lives’ order to slow the spread of this unprecedented global pandemic,” George said.