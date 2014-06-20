FORT BEND CRIME BRIEFS

One injured in Rosenberg shooting

On Oct. 26, at about 9:20 p.m., Rosenberg police officers responded to an address in the 100 block of 8th Street in reference to a shooting. Officers discovered a victim with a single gunshot wound to his leg. The suspect fled the scene, but was said to still be in the immediate area.

Rosenberg officers, with the assistance of Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office Deputies, quickly set up a perimeter. After a short search with a K-9, the suspect, Francisco Omar Amaya-Medina (35 years old), was taken into custody.

Statements received during the investigation depict a physical argument between Amaya-Medina and the victim contributed to the cause of the shooting. Amaya-Medina returned with a small caliber pistol and fired one round at the victim, striking him in the left leg.

Amaya-Medina was arrested and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a second-degree felony. The victim was transported by ambulance to Oak Bend Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Anyone who may have further information of the incident is asked to contact Rosenberg Police Department Criminal Investigation Division at 832-595-3720.

Drive-by shooting in Sugar Land

Sugar Land police are looking for a vehicle possibly involved in a drive-by shooting in the 7700 block of Stanwick on Oct. 16.

A man told police he was inside his home with his family when they heard what they thought were fireworks at about 6:15 p.m. The man then went outside and noticed the front window of his car had been shot.

Police found evidence that a weapon had been fired in front of the house. The rounds struck the house, including an upstairs window.

A review of surveillance video from nearby homes showed a black, four-door Mercedes Benz C Class with after-market wheels drive down the street at the time of the shooting.

Surveillance video is posted at www.sugarlandtx.gov/pd_160504. Anyone with information should call the Sugar Land Police Department at 281-275-2540 or Fort Bend County Crime Stoppers at 281-342-TIPS (8477).

Gang members busted for drugs

The Fort Bend County Narcotics Task Force, which is a Houston HIDTA Initiative (High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area), and the United States Postal Inspection Service (USPIS) recently concluded a narcotics investigation targeting members of the Kream Clicc Gang for narcotics trafficking and money laundering.

The investigation revealed members of the Kream Clicc Gang were utilizing the U.S. Postal Service to ship hydroponic marijuana from California to Texas. Over the course of the investigation, more than 1,000 pounds of narcotics were trafficked and drug proceeds in excess of $300,000 were illegally laundered. The Houston Police Department (HPD), Major Offenders Division and the HPD Divisional Gang Unit assisted in the investigation.

On Oct. 20, 2016, members of the Fort Bend County Narcotics Task Force conducted an orchestrated raid at several locations with the assistance of the Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office Warrants Division, Texas Department of Public Safety – Houston Texas Anti-Gang unit, Houston Police Department SWAT, Crime Reduction Unit, Midwest Divisional Gang Unit and the Westside Hot Spot Unit.

The operations took place at multiple residences in Fort Bend County and Harris County where approximately 85 pounds of Marijuana, 2,000 pills of Xanax, 13 firearms (three confirmed stolen), body armor, cash, jewelry and drug contraband indicative of manufacturing, packaging and distributing illicit narcotics were seized.

Inspector in Charge, Adrian Gonzalez, of the U.S. Postal Inspection Service, Houston Division, said, “we work closely with our partners in law enforcement to arrest and prosecute those who misuse the U.S. Mail for criminal purposes.”

“I am proud of how well all the different agencies involved in this operation have worked together to take down some pretty bad people,” said Fort Bend County Sheriff Troy Nehls.

The following were arrested and charged with engaging in organized criminal activity, money laundering and delivery of marijuana: Emekwanem Biosah, 26, of Houston, $200,000; Mmadu Biosah, 24, of Houston, $235,000; Joshua Biosah, 21, of Houston, $235,000; Vision Nwabufo, 21, of Houston, $220,000; Anthony Bacot, 24, of Houston, $220,000; Sadiq Amusan, 22, of the Richmond area, $200,000; Keith Emordi, 22, of Houston, $220,500; and Rashard Martin, 21, of Houston, $200,000.

Bacot and Emordi remain in custody at the Fort Bend County Jail.

Drug raid in Tara subdivision

The Fort Bend County Narcotics Task Force, a Houston HIDTA Initiative (High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area), conducted an operation targeting the sale and distribution of illicit substances in the Tara subdivision of Fort Bend County.

Task force agents conducted numerous undercover operations into the illegal sale and distribution of methamphetamine, heroin, and prescription medication (opiates), resulting in the issuance of arrest warrants.

In the late afternoon of Friday, Oct. 21, task force agents, with the assistance of the Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office Patrol Division, conducted a round-up in the Tara subdivision armed with arrest warrants.

“We are dedicated to cleaning up the streets of Fort Bend County no matter how small or large the drug operation may be,” Sheriff Troy Nehls said.

Those arrested all live in the Richmond area. Perpetrators arrested include (name, age and charges):

Kevin Morotto, 31: Three counts possession of controlled substance: drug free zone state jail felony; three counts manufacturing/delivery controlled substance: drug free zone felony 1; three counts possession of a dangerous drug: drug free zone misdemeanor A and possession of marijuana: drug free zone, misdemeanor A.

Mikkiddon Webb, 35: Three counts possession of controlled substance: drug free zone state jail felony; three counts manufacturing/delivery controlled substance: drug free zone felony 1; three counts possession of a dangerous drug: drug free zone misdemeanor A and possession of marijuana: drug free zone misdemeanor A.

Adrian Gonzalez, 30: Manufacturing/delivery controlled substance: drug free zone felony 3.

Reggie Thompson, 59: Fraud – intent to obtain controlled substance: Felony 2.

Brandon Forbes, 28: Manufacturing/delivery controlled substance: drug free zone felony 3.

Smoking thief steals tools from garage

Sugar Land police are looking for a man seen on video stealing tools from a garage in the 3100 block of East Hickory Park Circle on Sept. 29.

A man told police he arrived home at 3 p.m. and left his garage door open. Later that evening, he noticed tools in his garage were missing. The value of the tools totaled about $600.

Surveillance video from a neighbor’s house showed a black passenger vehicle occupied by two people stop at the curb. A man exited the driver-side door; quickly walked toward the garage; and left with a tool.

The man then returned to the garage and took another tool before driving away.

The thief was a heavy set, balding white man. He was wearing shorts and smoking as he walked through the front yard into the garage. Surveillance video posted at http://www.sugarlandtx.gov/burglary164855.

Anyone with information should call the Sugar Land Police Department at 281-275-2540 or Fort Bend County Crime Stoppers at 281-342-TIPS (8477).