Fort Bend Education Foundation awards $524,407 in grants to FBISD teachers, schools

Pictured during the check presentation are (front row, from left): Dr. Charles Dupre, FBISD Superintendent of Schools; and FBEF Board Members Jim Brown (President), Dr. Dennis Halford; and (second row) John Wantuch, Terry Wang, Sue Chiang, Lynn Halford, Chris Hill; and (back row) Dustin Fessler, Brenna Cosby (Executive Director) and Stacey Bynes (President-elect). (Submitted photo)

At its 2017 Grant Awards ceremony, the Fort Bend Education Foundation presented Fort Bend ISD with a check for $524,407 to fund grant programs to benefit FBISD students and teachers.

This year’s amount marks the highest contribution to FBISD in the history of the Fort Bend Education Foundation. Since its inception, the foundation has awarded nearly $6 million in grants to FBISD teachers and schools. This year, the foundation awarded 268 grants for $407,665 to support the Grants to Teachers and Schools program; 311 new teacher gifts for $21,817; an additional $20,000 in professional development grants; and $74,925 in pass thru for a total of $524,407 awarded during the 2016-17 school year.

Over the years, the Fort Bend Education Foundation has awarded more than $33 million to FBISD teachers and schools with the support of generous corporate and individual donors. The foundation’s commitment to providing educators with opportunities to enrich and enhance the quality of education for all students in FBISD speaks for itself. Through its various grant programs, the education foundation touches every school in FBISD.

