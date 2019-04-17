Fort Bend home builders offering Spring promotions

Homebuyers will be able to upgrade their new homes with ease due to spring incentives offered by Coventry Homes and Plantation Homes. Both companies build extensively in Fort Bend.

During the Spring Into Savings promotion, April 5-30, Houston-area customers purchasing any Coventry home will receive up to $25,000 with which to purchase options and upgrades at the design center. Plantation Homes buyers will receive up to $15,000 in design center options.

“It’s easier than ever to create your dream home,” said Paul Blackburn, Region President for McGuyer Homebuilders, Inc., (MHI), parent company of Coventry Homes and Plantation Homes. “Our flexible floor plans allow our customers to add what they need and subtract what they don’t. With help from this promotion, they will be able to do make selections to suit their individual styles and needs.”

Both builders offer an array of options and upgrades at their vast design center. Buyers can select upgrades to flooring, appliances and light fixtures to allow for even more personalization.

One thing buyers will not have to upgrade, however, is home automation. In keeping with current home trends, Plantation and Coventry include smart home technology powered by the Control4 platform. The platform allows home owners to control thermostats, lighting, front door locks and garage doors with expandability to more than 11,000 smart devices, including audio, video, cameras, alarm systems and more.

Coventry Homes is active in 24 communities in and around Houston with homes priced from the $300,000s to more than $1 million. Plantation Homes can be found in 17 Houston-area communities. Homes are priced from the $190,000s to more than $500,000.