Fort Bend identifies additional positive coronavirus cases

Fort Bend County Health & Human Services announced Friday that COVID-19 test results have identified two additional presumptive positive cases of the respiratory disease caused by the new coronavirus strain. The county announced its first positive case, a 70-year-old man, on Wednesday.

Both new cases are women in their 60s with histories of international travel. County officials said all three patients are part of the same group of recent travelers to Egypt associated with the three cases in unincorporated Harris County and two in the City of Houston. The two Fort Bend women have been put under mandatory home quarantine, according to the county.

“We know the COVID-19 situation is evolving quickly and is concerning to our residents,” Director of Fort Bend County Health & Human Services and local health authority Jacqueline Minter said in a news release. “We strongly encourage the community to heed travel alerts issued by the CDC and the State Department and to practice excellent personal hygiene habits. Remember that all of these cases are all travel related and there is no evidence of community spread at this time.”

According to information on the Harris County Public Health website, more than 102,000 people across the world have contracted the disease, with the initial outbreak in China in December, and more than 325 cases have been identified in the United States. COVID-19 has led to about 3,500 deaths globally, with more than 57,000 people having recovered from the disease.

“We are working around the clock with all local, regional, and statewide health authorities to monitor the situation and update the public,” Fort Bend County Judge KP George said in a Wednesday news release. “All residents are encouraged to take every day preventative steps to avoid spreading respiratory illnesses by covering coughs, washing hands frequently, and staying home if you are sick.”

County officials have sent the positive test samples to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for confirmation, but are treating the local results as actionable.